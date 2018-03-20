Vinyl Me, Please

It’s been some time since we’ve heard from Arctic Monkeys: Their most recent album, AM, came out in 2013, and the group has kept a fairly low profile since then. It looks like a comeback is imminent, though: They’re playing some festivals this summer, they’ve announced a world tour for the middle of the year, and because of all that, there are rumors of a long-awaited new album. Before all of that comes to pass, though, there’s something else to look forward to: An exclusive re-release of the band’s monumental debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

The album, which came out in January 2006, went No. 1 in multiple countries, started the band’s streak of five No.1 albums in the UK, and established Arctic Monkeys as an indie rock it group. Now, 12 years after its initial release, Vinyl Me, Please is gearing up to drop a new vinyl edition of the album (as its April record of the month) that pays homage to its artwork, which features a photo of a friend of the band smoking a cigarette. Keeping with that theme, the record is pressed on 180g smoke-colored vinyl, and one side of the label shows a pile of used cigarettes. The release also includes an exclusive 16-page lyric booklet with photos.