Arctic Monkeys’ Legendary Debut Album Is Getting A Cigarette-Themed Vinyl Re-Release

03.20.18 1 hour ago

Vinyl Me, Please

It’s been some time since we’ve heard from Arctic Monkeys: Their most recent album, AM, came out in 2013, and the group has kept a fairly low profile since then. It looks like a comeback is imminent, though: They’re playing some festivals this summer, they’ve announced a world tour for the middle of the year, and because of all that, there are rumors of a long-awaited new album. Before all of that comes to pass, though, there’s something else to look forward to: An exclusive re-release of the band’s monumental debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

The album, which came out in January 2006, went No. 1 in multiple countries, started the band’s streak of five No.1 albums in the UK, and established Arctic Monkeys as an indie rock it group. Now, 12 years after its initial release, Vinyl Me, Please is gearing up to drop a new vinyl edition of the album (as its April record of the month) that pays homage to its artwork, which features a photo of a friend of the band smoking a cigarette. Keeping with that theme, the record is pressed on 180g smoke-colored vinyl, and one side of the label shows a pile of used cigarettes. The release also includes an exclusive 16-page lyric booklet with photos.

Around The Web

TAGSArctic MonkeysVINYLVinyl Me PleaseWhatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP