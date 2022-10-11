G Herbo Takes Us To Church In His ‘No Guts, No Glory’ Video

G Herbo is ringing in his 27th year in style. His birthday was Saturday, October 8, but Survivor’s Remorse: A Side arrived last Friday (October 7). Monday (October 10) brought us the B Side. Smash them together, and you get the 25-track Survivor’s Remorse (Complete Edition). The Chicago artist celebrated by sharing a cinematic video for “No Guts, No Glory,” a B Side track.

Directed by Jerry Production, the visual begins with Herb smoking up outside of a church. Throughout, scenes oscillate between inside the church and the club while Herb reflects on people from his past “like the Reaper, tryna take my soul,” but they can’t shake his hard-won confidence. “They call me the humble one, but I know I’m the GOAT,” he asserts with effortless flow. “Yeah, I’m calm / I’m still a tickin’ bomb / I’ma blow.” (There’s a brief but adorable cameo from Herbo’s son, Yosohn, who is also featured on the album’s opener “FWM.”)

“No Guts, No Glory” reasserts that G Herbo can hold his own — even on an album that boasts features from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Future, Gunna, Jeremih, Kodak Black, Offset, Young Thug, and (somehow) more.

Previously released singles include “Blues” featuring Future and “Me, Myself & I” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Watch the video for “No Guts, No Glory” above.