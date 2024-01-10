This time of the year is usually a season of new beginnings, but for singers Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom , it has been a time for the airing of grievances. The two artists have spent the week exchanging shots at each other in a feud that has drawn in Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and spawned a never-ending stream of reactions from fans. So, here’s an explanation of the players and how it all went down.

Who Is Stefflon Don?

Stefflon Don is a British-Jamaican rapper and singer whose 2017 breakout included appearances on tracks with the likes of Lil Yachty and French Montana and a MOBO Awards win for Best Female artist. She was featured on the 2018 XXL Freshman cover, and has continued to release singles throughout the past few years. She dated Burna Boy from 2019-2021, which is relevant to her feud with Jada Kingdom.

Who Is Jada Kingdom?

Jada Kingdom is a Jamaican dancehall singer who has gained popularity over the past four years thanks to high-profile collabs with artists like Popcaan and Skillibeng, with her most recent EP, Love Experience, dropping early this week. Her debut album, Twinkle will likely release sometime this year. She was romantically connected with Burna Boy in 2023, but has more recently been linked with Pardison Fontaine after his break from Megan Thee Stallion.

Why Do Stefflon Don And Jada Kingdom Have Beef?

On Tuesday (January 9), Stefflon Don released a new song, “Dat A Dat,” in which she slags off an unidentified female rival, accusing her of substance abuse, high body count, and selling her body for favors like jet trips. While she does not name Jada Kingdom specifically, the implication is that their time with shared beau Burna Boy may have had some overlap.

In any case, hit dogs holler, and Jada Kingdom may have felt like Stefflon Don was calling her out. She released her own track later that day, called “London Bed,” and cut through any ambiguity by making the artwork a photo of Steff with her eyes Xed out. She appears to respond, calling out the Londoner to “buss a move an’ meet mi anyweh.”

Today, Steff woke up and chose violence, coming back with her own response song, “Deadgyal Walking.” Like Jada, she dispenses with any pleasantries, getting right to the point — which is that she doesn’t think much of her would-be rival. The disses continue in much the same vein as “Dat A Dat,” accusing Jada of being a… shall we say, “loose woman.”

While Jada has yet to respond to this latest diss track, she doesn’t seem too invested in the beef to begin with. She had already seemingly moved on Tuesday, dropping an unrelated single called “Big Buddy,” as if to suggest she has more important things to do. She also said during a live she wasn’t sweating Burna Boy, who she deems kind of a hoe.

Jada Kingdom wants to know if Stefflon don is talking bout her when she said she’ll “box” somebody. Clarifies she doesn’t beef over men so if that was a diss, Steff needs to come harder. Also stated Burnaboy fuck everybody and she should go enjoy her truck 😂 pic.twitter.com/OrEngAIbvc — Hippie Dubstep Ho🇯🇲 (@badgyalrika_) January 7, 2024

Meanwhile, fans have been watching and laughing, somewhat flabbergasted that all this apparently started over a man.

and if i were Jada Kingdom, i'd post this and never speak again. pic.twitter.com/cNU2p2tMtU — sam 🇯🇲 (@5vstarr) January 8, 2024

This is the video that set everything off. Burna Boy said Jada Kingdom’s name on the remix to Taliban and yea.. pic.twitter.com/j5wWZsF4W7 — You Have an Unnatural Allegiance to Losers (@LaCienegaBlvdss) January 8, 2024

Stefflondon: “you sell pussy” Jada Kingdom: “AND DO. This shit too good not to sell now go somewhere you old hag, with your botched body, pedophile brother and unwanted son.” Y’all have to stop going to war with young bitches that don’t have anything to lose. pic.twitter.com/xPyrFEZZOw — You Have an Unnatural Allegiance to Losers (@LaCienegaBlvdss) January 9, 2024

This whole Stefflon Don and Jada kingdom beef all boils so to this.. pic.twitter.com/U34moJyOk7 — Pure H O N E Y 🍯✨ (@ElleDotKay) January 10, 2024

Stefflon Don: Top gyal neva sell pussy yet. Neva fuck a man fi go land pon a jet. Fuck my man gyal a box yuh fi get. Jada Kingdom: pic.twitter.com/Bc1gd6MIiO — ROMEKO ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) January 7, 2024

Jada Kingdom and steff fighting over burna boy meanwhile my guy's just being a city boy🥱 pic.twitter.com/ovNdchvP5N — Gaddafi. (@Obende_) January 9, 2024

Burna boy is the reason Jada can say all these things about Steff and has one up. Men are actually behind every woman’s downfall — Wray’s Niece 🇯🇲 (@anoushkarx) January 9, 2024