The internet is whispering that there’s a new hip-hop/R&B power couple brewing. According to social media users, The Little Mermaid star Halle isn’t the only Bailey sister with a rapper boyfriend.

Quavo and Chlöe might play stargazed love interests in their latest Peacock Original film Praise This, but fans believe there’s much more to their on-screen chemistry. Not only has the “Hotel Lobby” rapper been spotted partying with the singer following her In Pieces Tour stop in Atlanta, but after clips of the duo’s latest interview with Complex hit social media, users are riled up.

chloe x halle with quavo in pieces after party at atlanta josephine lounge pic.twitter.com/tCbBgzKBHw — ؘ (@cxhonmidias) April 24, 2023

Although the “How Does It Feel” singer has denied that they were dating during her appearance on Latto’s Apple Music show 777 Radio, fans are calling bullsh*t. Quavo’s latest song, “Honey Bun,” may pay homage to Drake and 21 Savage, but some believe it’s an inside reference to Chlöe’s sweet tooth.

Users across Twitter have made up their minds, and the pair is the latest rumored romance to focus on. Check out a few responses below.

The tension / chemistry between QUAVO and Chloe ! CHILE pic.twitter.com/TdRJWmmU8R — 7 (@TheSevndeep) April 26, 2023

Chloe & Quavo kinda look good together… walk with me🌚 — brittany🌟 (@queenbrittxo) April 25, 2023

y’all quavo and chloe kinda cute idk — val | fly girl summer (@westsidemanii) April 25, 2023

Quavo & Chloe should be a couple, they really look beautiful together — Cayari (@MarcellyCayari) April 27, 2023

Quavo and Chloe… they real cute in this new Complex interview. I’mma keep an eye out. 🧐 — A.M. (@SuchALady16) April 25, 2023

I would not be mad if Quavo and Chloe dated fr lol — EKPEYE EMPRESS 🪐 (@REIGNOFSIREN) April 24, 2023

Oh nah Quavo and Chloe are dating 🥹 he literally said “oh yeah, she loves cinnabun’s” like how do you know??? — khensi (@kensunni) April 27, 2023

On the other hand, some aren’t sold on the idea of the two being romantically linked, claiming that they read their on-screen chemistry as sibling energy. This wouldn’t be the first time Chlöe supposedly dated a fellow musician and those rumors also turned out to be quite false.

I’m watching this Chloe & Quavo interview & I think y’all have a hard time grasping platonic relationships. It’s not giving flirty, it’s giving bro & sis at best 😅 — Divine 🧚🏾 (@ADivineFemme) April 27, 2023