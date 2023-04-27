Quavo Chloe Bailey Praise This Premiere Atlanta 2023
A Recent Quavo And Chlöe Interview Has Re-Sparked Their Dating Rumors Despite Chlöe Already Denying Them

The internet is whispering that there’s a new hip-hop/R&B power couple brewing. According to social media users, The Little Mermaid star Halle isn’t the only Bailey sister with a rapper boyfriend.

Quavo and Chlöe might play stargazed love interests in their latest Peacock Original film Praise This, but fans believe there’s much more to their on-screen chemistry. Not only has the “Hotel Lobby” rapper been spotted partying with the singer following her In Pieces Tour stop in Atlanta, but after clips of the duo’s latest interview with Complex hit social media, users are riled up.

Although the “How Does It Feel” singer has denied that they were dating during her appearance on Latto’s Apple Music show 777 Radio, fans are calling bullsh*t. Quavo’s latest song, “Honey Bun,” may pay homage to Drake and 21 Savage, but some believe it’s an inside reference to Chlöe’s sweet tooth.

Users across Twitter have made up their minds, and the pair is the latest rumored romance to focus on. Check out a few responses below.

On the other hand, some aren’t sold on the idea of the two being romantically linked, claiming that they read their on-screen chemistry as sibling energy. This wouldn’t be the first time Chlöe supposedly dated a fellow musician and those rumors also turned out to be quite false.

