Ari Lennox‘s trip to Amsterdam has apparently taken a turn for the worst, as she tweeted that she’s been arrested, apparently “for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.” Lennox’s live tweet of her visit began innocently enough, with a simple “Hi Amsterdam” message, presumably when she first landed. However, she apparently ran into some trouble with security, as just an hour later, she tweeted, “F*ck Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

Hi Amsterdam — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

From there, things clearly deteriorated, with Ari expressing a desire to return to the States and promising, “I’ll never leave my house again.” Then, around an hour later, she told her followers, “They’re arresting me.” Her final tweet of the day reads, “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

They’re arresting me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

According to Reuters, Dutch military police accused the singer of public intoxication and being aggressive toward an airline official. A spokesman said, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Dutch police are investigating claims of threats Lennox supposedly made during the incident.

The singer, who released her studio debut Shea Butter Baby in 2019, recently performed at the Soul Train Awards on BET alongside Summer Walker, performing “Unloyal” from Walker’s new album, Still Over It.