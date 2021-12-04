What was supposed to be a regular trip to Amsterdam took a turn for the worst when Ari Lennox was arrested after an incident at the city’s Schiphol Airport. The singer claimed she was detained “for reacting to a woman racially profiling me” and she shared more details about the matter as it unfolded in a string of posts on Twitter. According to Reuters, Dutch military police accused Lennox of public intoxication and being aggressive to a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines official. “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” a spokesperson said. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

A few days after the incident, Lennox returned to Twitter with an update. “Hey loves I’m safe,” she wrote in a tweet. “Thank you so much for your prayers and love.” Today she shared additional thoughts on her arrest, which were not as comforting. “My only regret is my reaction to the racism and discrimination I experienced,” she wrote in a tweet. “I would like to explain what happened to me but KLM has made it clear that they never cared to hear it from jump. It’s painful being silenced like this. It’s painful what I went through. I’m not ok.”

