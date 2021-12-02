Ari Lennox jetted off to Europe just after the Thanksgiving holiday last week when her fun trip turned into a nightmare. Just after she touched down in the Amsterdam airport, the singer began live tweeting that she was being racially profiled by an airport security agent. The singer said the incident ended with her getting arrested and she’s gone radio silent since. But thankfully, Lennox returned to social media on Thursday to let fans know she’s safe and sound.

Lennox’s awful experience was detailed in the series of tweets on Monday. Shortly after her plane landed, Lennox tweeted “Hi Amsterdam.” But that’s when things took a turn for the worst. “F*ck Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” she wrote, later saying that she’ll “never leave her house again” and just wanted to go home. Her tweets then stopped after announcing that she was being arrested. “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” she wrote.

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Now, a few days later, it seems that Lennox has finally been released. The singer hasn’t shared any more details about what exactly went down or where she was taken when she was arrested, but she did assure fans that she’s now safe. “Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love,” she wrote.