What Is Ari Lennox’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Age/Sex/Location Tour?’

Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location Tour kicked off a few days ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is receiving rave reviews from attendees. With this 27-city North American tour intentionally being her last full-length tour, fans are urged to know which of her songs will make the final setlist. The DMV-area native has a total of seven solo bodies of work in her discography, her latest being her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location, which leaves her with dozens of songs to choose from.
Fellow sultry singer Alex Vaughn serves as the tour’s opener, setting the perfect mode for each show. One Twitter user shared the setlist from the show they attended online to prepare other ticket holders for the emotional roller coaster the live show would send them on thanks to songs like “Waste My Time” and “POF.”
— Crazy Man (@MjBadAzz) January 27, 2023
Setlist.fm has listed the confirmed setlist. Take a look below, where you will also find the remaining tour dates, below.
1. “A/S/L (interlude)”
2. “POF”
3. “Waste My Time”
4. “Outside”
5. “Mean Mug”
6. “Boy Bye” feat. Lucky Daye
7. “All Night Long” (Mary Jane Girls Cover)
8. “New Apartment”
9. “Whipped Cream”
10. “I Been”
11. “BMO”
12. “Up Late”
13. “Unloyal” (Summer Walker song)
14. “Hoodie”
15. “Backseat”
16. “Leak It” feat. Chloë
17. “On It” (Jazmine Sullivan song)
18. “Blocking You”
19. “Queen Space” feat. Summer Walker
20. “Shea Butter Baby” feat. J. Cole
21. “Pressure”
02/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/09 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/11 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox
02/14 — Denver, CO @ Summit
02/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/17 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
02/19 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
02/21 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
02/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
02/24 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues
02/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/02 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/04 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/05 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
03/07 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/08 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
03/16 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/21 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/28 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre