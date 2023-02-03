What Is Ari Lennox’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Age/Sex/Location Tour?’

Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location Tour kicked off a few days ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is receiving rave reviews from attendees. With this 27-city North American tour intentionally being her last full-length tour, fans are urged to know which of her songs will make the final setlist. The DMV-area native has a total of seven solo bodies of work in her discography, her latest being her sophomore album, Age/Sex/Location, which leaves her with dozens of songs to choose from.

Fellow sultry singer Alex Vaughn serves as the tour’s opener, setting the perfect mode for each show. One Twitter user shared the setlist from the show they attended online to prepare other ticket holders for the emotional roller coaster the live show would send them on thanks to songs like “Waste My Time” and “POF.”

Ari Lennox Vegas Setlist 1/26 POF

Waste My Time

Outside

Mean Mug

Boy Bye

Stop By

Gummy /All Night Long

New Apt

Whipped Cream

I Been

BMO

Up Late

Unloyal

Hoodie

Backseat

Leak It

On It

Blocking You

Queen Space

Shea Butter baby

Pressure — Crazy Man (@MjBadAzz) January 27, 2023

Setlist.fm has listed the confirmed setlist. Take a look below, where you will also find the remaining tour dates, below.

1. “A/S/L (interlude)”

2. “POF”

3. “Waste My Time”

4. “Outside”

5. “Mean Mug”

6. “Boy Bye” feat. Lucky Daye

7. “All Night Long” (Mary Jane Girls Cover)

8. “New Apartment”

9. “Whipped Cream”

10. “I Been”

11. “BMO”

12. “Up Late”

13. “Unloyal” (Summer Walker song)

14. “Hoodie”

15. “Backseat”

16. “Leak It” feat. Chloë

17. “On It” (Jazmine Sullivan song)

18. “Blocking You”

19. “Queen Space” feat. Summer Walker

20. “Shea Butter Baby” feat. J. Cole

21. “Pressure”

02/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/09 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/11 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox

02/14 — Denver, CO @ Summit

02/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/17 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

02/19 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

02/21 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

02/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

02/24 — Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues

02/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/02 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/04 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/05 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

03/07 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/08 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

03/16 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/21 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/28 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre