Ari Lennox fans just might have a chance to fulfill a dream and join the R&B singer on an upcoming tour: She’s currently looking for a new personal assistant that’s based in DC, according to a new tweet from her today.

“Need a personal assistant I can take on tour with me. I’m a lot,” Lennox posted. “preferably someone DC based. Looking forward to meeting you.”

Need a personal assistant I can take on tour with me. I’m a lot 😂🤗😘 preferably someone DC based. Looking forward to meeting you ❤️ — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 14, 2022

Fans immediately threw their names into the ring, with a range of experience working at Live Nation and as executive assistants. For those who missed it and might be interested, Lennox asks that all resumes are sent to arilennoxpa@gmail.com.

i volunteer as tribute. currently work for live nation and i'm based in DC (southeast to be exact 🤞🏽). pls let us know how to get in contact and send resumes over pic.twitter.com/SFe8mZaEmA — désha is irresponsible (@godisadesha) December 14, 2022

hmu I wanna quit my corporate job so bad 😭 can I bring my cat?? pic.twitter.com/vxbPL4Eq66 — a (@notuhleKsa) December 14, 2022

based in DC and already have experience working as an executive assistant :)) — 🅱️aroline (@carol_chuu) December 14, 2022

Lennox’s post comes on the heels of Summer Walker’s social media search for an assistant as well. Unfortunately, the latter’s posts didn’t go over as well.