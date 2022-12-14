Ari Lennox 2022 Wireless Festival
Getty Image
Music

Ari Lennox Fans Now Have A Dream Job Opportunity: She’s Hiring A Personal Assistant To Tour With Her

Ari Lennox fans just might have a chance to fulfill a dream and join the R&B singer on an upcoming tour: She’s currently looking for a new personal assistant that’s based in DC, according to a new tweet from her today.

“Need a personal assistant I can take on tour with me. I’m a lot,” Lennox posted. “preferably someone DC based. Looking forward to meeting you.”

Fans immediately threw their names into the ring, with a range of experience working at Live Nation and as executive assistants. For those who missed it and might be interested, Lennox asks that all resumes are sent to arilennoxpa@gmail.com.

Lennox’s post comes on the heels of Summer Walker’s social media search for an assistant as well. Unfortunately, the latter’s posts didn’t go over as well.

“Need a male assistant. $2,000 a month. Based in Atlanta. Have to have a car. How to know how to build stuff. Preferably white or gay,” Walker’s Instagram story read. “But fans need not apply as the singer was sure to include the following words: “And doesn’t give af about who I am or my music. Just need your to come to work.”

From the pay to the requirements, it seems that those who are experienced might be applying to Lennox’s job first.

Tags: , ,
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best Albums Of 2022 That You Might Have Missed
by:
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Is A Heartbreaking Reminder That Our Fears Never Go Away
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×