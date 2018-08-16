Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite James Corden’s troubles with Kanye West, the Late Late Show host doesn’t seem to have a hard time getting a ton of talent to ride around with him for his famous Carpool Karaoke segments. Perhaps most famously, his recent segment with Paul McCartney was such a hit that it’s being expanded to a standalone TV special. Now Corden has unveiled a new edition of Carpool Karaoke, and this time, it’s Ariana Grande’s turn.

A lot went down during the 13-minute segment. Corden asked about the rumor that Grande gets carried everywhere, which started circulating when she posted a photo of her being carried by her tour manager. Grande insisted she’s not that much of a diva, and had a reasonable explanation for what was happening: “There was a picture of me being carried by my tour manager, because I had just shot a video in pointe shoes. And I posted it because I thought it was cute. My toes were bleeding, I was in pain.”

The two kept the rumor alive, though, when Corden carried her in a Starbucks and she proclaimed to employees and customers, “Did you know I demand to be carried everywhere? That is the kind of pop star I am. I just want you all to know. If you see me anywhere, it’s because I didn’t walk there myself. I promise.”