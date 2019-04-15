Getty Image

The last time I found myself pushing through a GA crowd of diehard fans to get as close as possible to a festival stage, it was the summer of 2013 and Kanye West was debuting songs off a new project that we’d eventually learn was called Yeezus. While the new album that Ariana Grande is performing songs from is already out, it feels like Thank U, Next may end up having the same kind of ripple effect that Kanye’s noise-inflected rage-rap had six years ago. Though the young singer has released four albums of material before this fifth, groundbreaking record came out in early 2019, something seems to have shifted within the culture — and within her — on this latest project.

Coming on the heels of Sweetener, her stunning pop synthesis of aftermath and recovery following a terrorist attack at one of her shows in Manchester during 2017, Thank U, Next is primarily inspired by the tragically unexpected death of her longtime collaborator, friend, and ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, which itself may or may not have led to the dissolution of her lightning-fast engagement to comedian Pete Davidson. The resulting album’s compelling, if not heartbreaking, storylines took a brazen, no-holds-barred lyrical approach that uses the ballsiness of hip-hop and trap beats to lay bare Ariana’s deepest fears and boldest admissions. It was all in my head. I wish he was here instead. I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.

All that and more comes through on her Sweetener world tour, which kicked off before Coachella began but promised to culminate and crest in a Sunday night closing set at the biggest festival in the music industry. Knowing full well the pressure that an event like this brings, Ariana brought her best in return and absolutely lived up to the expectations that were placed upon her. As the youngest headliner to ever perform at Coachella — and the youngest woman by far — Ari was following up Beyonce’s own historical feat as the first Black woman to headline the event in 2018, while simultaneously helping make up for the fact that a scheme to book Kanye himself had fallen through last minute. If the mention of those two names in a single sentence would’ve cowed a less worthy star, they only catapulted Ariana into performing as her best, highest self.