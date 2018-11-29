Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The light is coming, and the wait is over — the first episode of Ariana Grande‘s Dangerous Woman Diaries has finally hit YouTube today. This installment focuses on Grande’s early recording sessions for songs would be included on Sweetener, and the rest of the four-part documentary series travels back in time to give fans a behind-the-scenes peek at Grande’s 2017 Dangerous Woman tour.

Dangerous Woman Diaries is a love letter to the fans that stood by Grande’s side through the joy and heartbreak of 2017. The series provides an intimate look at the singer’s meticulous stage production, behind-the-scenes footage of Grande crafting her music videos and awards show performances, and intimate sessions where she tinkers with her Sweetener tunes. The Sweetener album cycle has made Grande one of the biggest stars on the planet, but Dangerous Woman Diaries shows the hard work and production that goes into crafting that icon status.

Part one of Dangerous Woman Diaries is available to watch right now, and subsequent episodes will drop every Thursday to Grande’s YouTube channel. Episodes range in length from 20-something to 30-something minutes, with this week’s premiere being the shortest. The weekly episodes are available for fans to screen for free, but YouTube Premium subscribers can view all four episodes of the docuseries right now.

Watch the first installment of Dangerous Woman Diaries above.