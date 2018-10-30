Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A couple months ago, Ariana Grande stopped by the BBC to record a TV special that features her performing with an all-female orchestra and choir. Ariana Grande At The BBC is set to air on November 1, and ahead of that, BBC Music has shared a video of Grande’s performance of “God Is A Woman.” As is typical, Grande belts it out on the Sweetener highlight, and the orchestral flourishes are a welcomed touch, especially the choir near the end of the song. It also makes for a striking visual, as the lights and the army of people behind Grande makes for a grand stage setup.

Grande told BBC of the performance, “It’s such a dream come true. Strings are like my favorite thing in the whole entire world.” She added that having an all-female orchestra is “awesome,” and continued, “I’m spoiled now, I can’t go back!”

The performance was filmed on September 7, which was the same day that Mac Miller died, but Grande reportedly only heard the news of his passing after the taping. Just a few days before this session, Grande performed in London, which was her first show in the UK since the One Love Manchester concert. It was an emotional moment for Grande, who tweeted after the concert, “omg london i love u that was so special thank u sm.”

