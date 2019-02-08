Getty Image

Mac Miller was well-liked in the music community, so his death last year drew a lot of heartbroken responses. One of the most notable was that of Ariana Grande, who used to date Miller and posted a candid video of him captioned, “I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.” Like many musicians, Grande incorporates her experiences into her music, and it appears that she may have included several references to Miller on her just-released Thank U, Next album.

Some of them are on songs Grande released in advance of the album: “Imagine” might be named after one of Miller’s tattoos, and “Thank U, Next” mentions him by name when Grande sings, “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, ’cause he was an angel.” Now, there are new tracks from the album that might have lyrics referencing Miller as well.

For example, here’s a lyric from “Bloodline” that appears to be about Miller: