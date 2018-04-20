Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The wheels have been turning quickly since rumors surfaced a couple weeks ago that Ariana Grande’s comeback might be imminent. She officially announced a new single “No Tears Left To Cry” a couple days ago with an upside down tweet, and it turns out that formatting choice was a tease for the song’s video, which she shared today and features some shifting gravity that turns the ceiling into the floor.

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

In the clip, Grande finds herself in a variety of breathtaking scenes, like walking on every surface of a hallway like that gravity-defying scene from Inception, stuck in a web of string lights, on a fire escape in a bizarre city, and other settings that don’t make logical sense knowing what we know about how the world works.

Also noteworthy about the video is one scene in which Grande may have revealed the album title and tracklist. There’s a part (beginning about three minutes into the video) where she takes off her “mask” (that’s actually her own face) and sets it on the floor next to other masks, one of which is partially covering a paper that appears to have song titles written on it: “Blame” featuring Pharrell, “R.E.M.,” “God Is A Woman,” “Successful,” “Sweetener,” “Breathing,” and “Borderlines.” “God Is A Woman” is also underline multiple times, suggesting that God Is A Woman could be the title of her next album.

Watch the video for “No Tears Left To Cry” above.