About a month ago, the world was introduced to Piggy Smallz, the cute little pet pig owned by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Since then, the pig has appeared in a variety of videos and photos on Grande and Davidson’s social media pages, but now he’s making a real acting leap. Grande just shared a video for Sweetener standout “Breathin,” and it stars none other than Piggy Smallz. The simple slip consists only of what appears to be phone-shot footage of the pig, adorably walking around on a gray blanket, with VHS-style effects added.

Grande talked about a “Breathin” video in a recent Instagram post, writing, “‘God Is A Woman’ and ‘Breathin’ are both in the top twenty [right now] at radio! Thank [you] so so so much! I can’t wait for you to hear what else I’ve been working on. […] [Trying to] shoot a ‘Breathin’ video [because] I forgot to (hope there’s still time).” That could mean either there’s a more highly produced “Breathin” video on the way, or she ran out of time and the pig clip is it. I see no problem with the pig video being the song’s sole visual representation: The pig makes her happy, and who wouldn’t want to watch Piggy Smallz putter around for three minutes?

Watch Grande’s video for “Breathin” above, and read our review of Sweetener here.

Sweetener is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.