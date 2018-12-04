Getty Image

When Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement, it seemed like things between the two were amicable. While it appears that is true, Grande’s fans weren’t as kind to Davidson, which prompted him to pen an emotional note about the bullying he’s been on the receiving end of. He wrote in an Instagram post, “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. […] I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. […] No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”

Now Grande has offered a response to Davidson’s post, and in it, she pleads with her fans to leave her former fiance alone, writing in an Instagram story, “I know you already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others.” She goes on to say, “I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. […] I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”