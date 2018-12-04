Ariana Grande Responds To Pete Davidson’s Emotional Note By Saying She Cares ‘Deeply’ About Him

12.04.18 47 mins ago

Getty Image

When Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement, it seemed like things between the two were amicable. While it appears that is true, Grande’s fans weren’t as kind to Davidson, which prompted him to pen an emotional note about the bullying he’s been on the receiving end of. He wrote in an Instagram post, “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. […] I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. […] No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”

Now Grande has offered a response to Davidson’s post, and in it, she pleads with her fans to leave her former fiance alone, writing in an Instagram story, “I know you already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others.” She goes on to say, “I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. […] I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pete Davidson#Ariana Grande
TAGSARIANA GRANDEPETE DAVIDSON

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP