Getty Image

Considering that one of Starbucks’ unconventionally named drink sizes is Ariana Grande’s last name, a collaboration between the two parties makes so much sense, and it’s actually surprising that they haven’t joined forces yet. Well, that day has come: Yesterday, Grande and Starbucks teased that they had something going on, and now Starbucks has added a new Grande-based drink to its menu. Starting today, customers will be able to enjoy two variations of the Cloud Macchiato: the Caramel Cloud Macchiato and the Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato.

The drinks can be ordered hot or iced, and they’re actually a part of the permanent menu. Delish describes the drinks:

Both drinks taste extremely fluffy thanks to a meringue-like cloud texture on top made of milk foam. Below the foam sits two espresso shots; on top of the caramel drink there’s a crosshatch drizzle of caramel sauce (it’s made for the ‘gram). The drinks come with Starbucks’ strawless lid, so the first sip you get is the sweet, vanilla foam mixed with caramel syrup. The cinnamon drink uses a lemon cinnamon syrup, which sounds like a weird flavor combination, but tastes excellent. If you’ve ever had Dutch babies or Beaver Tails with cinnamon sugar and lemon, you’ll recognize the taste. If not, it’s worth a try! It has cinnamon sprinkled on top, too.

Starbucks also said in a press release that they will be sharing two themed playlists soon: “This week we are excited to share a playlist for International Women’s Day on March 8th. We will also feature a playlist which includes Ariana Grande and some of her favorite songs from March 9th-15th.”

A Starbucks spokesperson also said, “We’ve long been fans of Ariana Grande’s and were excited to work with her and celebrate our shared love of clouds.”

Meanwhile, Grande recently popped up on 2 Chainz’s new album with a featured appearance on “Rule The World.”