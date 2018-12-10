Ariana Grande Adds New Dates To Her Smash ‘Sweetener’ World Tour

Just in time for the holidays, Ariana Grande has announced new dates for her Sweetener world tour. Due to high ticket demand, Grande has added a handful of new dates for some of her biggest US shows. Fans in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto will have a second chance to see Grande next year.
Grande will be supported by Normani and Social House for the North American leg of this tour, which will open in March in Albany and close in June in Toronto. The tickets to the new shows go on sale to the general public on December 14. Check out Grande’s full itinerary below, with the new dates bolded.
03/18 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/22 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
03/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
03/30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/18 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/20 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
04/25 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/02 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/17 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/23 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
05/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/31 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/01 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
06/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
