Ariana Grande Adds New Dates To Her Smash ‘Sweetener’ World Tour

Getty Image

Just in time for the holidays, Ariana Grande has announced new dates for her Sweetener world tour. Due to high ticket demand, Grande has added a handful of new dates for some of her biggest US shows. Fans in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto will have a second chance to see Grande next year.

Grande will be supported by Normani and Social House for the North American leg of this tour, which will open in March in Albany and close in June in Toronto. The tickets to the new shows go on sale to the general public on December 14. Check out Grande’s full itinerary below, with the new dates bolded.

03/18 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/22 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

03/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

03/30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/07 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/10 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/18 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

04/20 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

04/25 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

04/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/02 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/17 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/23 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

05/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/31 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/01 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/07 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/08 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 — Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

06/22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena