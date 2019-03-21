Getty Image

Almost as hotly anticipated as the setlist itself, before the kick-off of Ariana Grande‘s Sweetener World Tour this week, fans were clamoring to know what the singer would wear on tour. Pop stars have been stepping up their tour look game lately — Lady Gaga has always done wild outfit changes, and her looks for Enigma are no exception. Harry Styles had a different custom Gucci suit for each of his 89 (!!) tour dates. Lorde has found a million different ways to wear neon tulle, and, of course, Beyonce is unbeatable. With the Sweetener World Tour kicking off as arguably the biggest pop arena tours of the year, Ariana Grande’s sartorial choices had some pretty high expectations to meet.

In Albany, New York on Monday night, Grande performed her 26-song setlist in a whopping seven outfits. Each look was custom designed by some of the hottest designers today, including Versace and Michael Ngo, and pulled together by celebrity stylist Law Roach. Of course, Grande’s signature high ponytail and thigh-high boots are constants throughout each of the looks, but the singer’s outfit changes take her from a Dangerous Woman in leather to Cher Horowitz in plaid to everything in between. You can see all of her tour looks below.