Ariana Grande Performs An Unexpected But Fantastically Funky Cover Of Thundercat’s ‘Them Changes’

#Ariana Grande
09.05.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge has become an institution. The performance series has become known over the years for the fascinating set of cover songs that have come out of it: Over the past year, Lorde covered Phil Collins, Khalid covered Tracy Chapman, Chvrches covered The 1974, and Shawn Mendes covered Post Malone, among others. Ariana Grande is in the UK promoting her recently released Sweetener album, and while there, she stopped by the Live Lounge for her first ever session, which featured a cover of Thundercat’s “Them Changes.”

“[It’s] my favorite song of like the past year-and-a-half,” Grande said. “He’s a super brilliant artist. This won’t be anywhere near as good as his version.”

While this may not be the most expected cover of all time, it’s certainly brilliant. Grande’s powerhouse vocals sound at home on the head-bobbingly funky track, and my only complaint personally is that it didn’t go on for longer. The track settles into a real nice groove that you never want to end. During the session, she also performed Sweetener tracks “No Tears Left To Cry,” “God Is A Woman,” and “R.E.M.”

Listen to Grande’s cover of “Them Changes” here; The performance begins at around the 2:40:00 mark, while the entire session begins at about 2:22:00.

Sweetener is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ariana Grande
TAGSARIANA GRANDEBBC Radio 1 Live LoungeLive LoungeThem ChangesThundercat

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP