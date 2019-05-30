Getty Image

Ariana Grande fans in Tampa and Orlando faced some unfortunate news this week: She was supposed to perform there, but sadly, the shows were canceled. A couple days ago, Live Nation revealed that Grande’s May 27 and 28 shows would not be going on as planned, and they shared a screenshot of Grande’s Instagram story in which she said he doctor advised her to postpone the shows, as she was “incredibly sick.”

The exact cause of the cancelations was not given at the time, but now Grande has shared what happened: It turns out that she’s really allergic to tomatoes, an allergy that apparently only developed recently. She shared a video of a dog sitting on some stairs and wrote that her allergic reaction left her throat “pretty much closed,” and that it it still feels like she’s “swallowing a cactus”:

“update: we discovered ….. that ….. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.

p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES…….”

The good news is that this seems to be the extent of the tomato-related cancelations, as Grande’s Miami shows on May 31 and June 1 are set to go on as planned.