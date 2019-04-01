Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It may be April 1, but Ariana Grande doesn’t joke about new releases. Barely a month out from the release of Thank U, Next (her second album in less than a year), Grande has released a brand-new single called “Monopoly.”

“Monopoly” is a collaboration with Grande’s friend and co-writer Victoria Monet. The singer first started teasing “Monopoly” on Friday, telling fans she’d drop it later that day, before realizing that she needed a mastered version and a little more planning before she could get it out. But if the devil works hard, Ariana Grande works harder. Over the weekend, she pulled together a final version of the song and a video to go along with it.

man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet 🖤 seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too…. we need to celebrate tbh ! life too short and too sweet rn. 🧚🏼‍♂️ hmmmmmmm. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 28, 2019

The song is a trap-pop banger that would sound at home on Thank U, Next. Monet and Grande trade verses about how they collect friendships “like monopoly” and are thriving in all aspects of their lives. With its confident attitude and hip-hop-inspired sound, “Monopoly” is a spiritual successor to “7 Rings.”

“Monopoly” is a celebration of Grande’s success. “7 Rings,” the single Grande and Monet wrote together, has been no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks now, and Grande’s tour has been a smash. She’s breaking records and making history with every new release. Make “Monopoly” a hit and maybe she’ll give us another new one, too.

Watch the video for “Monopoly” above.