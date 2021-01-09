The indie rock musician Ariel Pink has been under fire since photos surface of him in Washington, DC during the pro-Trump riots that stormed the Capitol building. Don’t worry, there was some good news this week too as Killer Mike points out, flipping Georgia will have a lot more long-lasting effects.

Though Pink maintains that he was in DC but not part of the violent mob writing in a Tweet: “i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed,” the idea that he was supporting President Trump was too much for some people he’s affiliated with to stomach. His label, Mexican Summer, wrote on Twitter today that they have severed their working relationship with Pink. “Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward,” the label wrote.

Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward. — Mexican Summer (@MexicanSummer) January 8, 2021

Whether or not Pink was part of the mob, his stance on Trump has been clear for a while now, as he’s tweeted about it twice before the riots took place. Either way, he’s no longer affiliated with Mexican Summer.