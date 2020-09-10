After an extremely successful 2019, Griselda hoped to continue their hot streak by adding their first female rap artist, Armani Caesar. The Buffalo native quickly got to work on her Griselda debut, The Liz, due on September 18. Ahead of its release, Armani dropped the video for the single “Simply Done,” in which she teams with fellow labelmate Benny The Butcher. The song lives up to its name, with the duo keeping things simple, the video mostly taking place in an alleyway. From Armani’s confident bars to Benny’s money-flexing, the two rappers make it clear that they won’t be easily moved from their hip-hop pedestal.

Griselda first signed Caesar back in April, which prompted Westside Gunn took to his Instagram to welcome his fans to the label’s newest signee. “It was All about timing this was over a decade in the making she’s a hustler,” he said in the post. “She comes from the same streets as US and actually started with us Were about to get busy So I want EVERYBODY to follow her and Support her.” Following the announcement, Armani would release the “Simply Done” single and reveal The Liz would arrive on August 21. However, following the death of Griselda’s DJ Shay, she would delay the project to honor his passing.

The Liz is out 09/18 via Griselda.