ASAP Ferg delivered his last project in mid-2019 with Floor Seats, which served last the followup to his 2017 album Still Striving and stood as a nine-track effort that boasted features from Rico Nasty, Ty Dolla Sign, Brent Faiyaz, and his fellow ASAP Mob labelmate ASAP Rocky.

Since the release of Floor Seats, ASAP Ferg has stayed fairly quiet for the most part, aside from his “Move Ya Hips” single released in August. Back and ready to share new music with fans, ASAP Ferg took to social media to announce his upcoming project.

Sitting with NBA legend Dennis Rodman in the back of a trailer, ASAP Ferg proudly announced that his upcoming project, Floor Seats II, would arrive at the end of the month of September 25. “Hey what’s up guys! The legendary Dennis Rodman brothers and sisters,” the former Chicago Bulls player boastfully announced. “What’s going on guys? September 25, check out this kid’s album. What you got Ferg?” The ASAP Mob rapper then jumped in front of Rodman to confirm his new album and reveal Marilyn Manson, Tyga, Lil Wayne, Mulatto, and more would appear on it.

The album announcement arrives after ASAP Illz, one of ASAP Mob’s founding fathers, announced last month that Ferg was no longer a part of ASAP Mob. The following day, ASAP Nast denied this. Check out his Floor Seats II announcement in the video above. Floor Seats II is out on September 25 via A$AP Worldwide/RCA.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.