ASAP Ferg Has Wild Times On A Plane In His Hectic ‘Jet Lag’ Video

After not releasing a project in 2018, ASAP Ferg returned this summer with Floor Seats, his first EP. The record features contributions from ASAP Rocky, Rico Nasty, and others, but currently, his focus is on the solo cut “Jet Lag,” as he has just shared a new video for the track. In the clip, Ferg keeps waking up from dreams, in which he finds himself in a myriad of situations. In his dream state, he has a party, finds himself in the midst of a lot of sex going on, experiences a highjacking, gets his feet washed in champagne, and goes through a snowstorm (in the cabin of the plane, not outside).

In an interview from last month, Ferg spoke about how he evolved as an artist on Floor Seats, saying, “That’s exactly what it is — it was made to evolve my sound and take people on a journey. Also, me taking time off, a lot of artists be feeling like they got to stay relevant and just put out music sometimes when they don’t got nothing to say. They fall on their face. They burn themselves out. They burn their brands out and they don’t feel special anymore. I refuse to do that. My whole thing is mystique and resonating with people.”

