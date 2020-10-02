ASAP Ferg And Monica Keep Risin’ To The Top On ‘Big ASAP’

The deluxe version of ASAP Ferg’s Floor Seats II EP dropped today and so far, it seems the highlight of the tape is the Monica-featuring “Big ASAP,” which samples Keni Burke’s 1982 hit “Risin’ To The Top” and addresses the recent controversy in which ASAP Mob founder ASAP Illz claimed Ferg had been kicked out of the group.

“Some of my n****s got jealous, they see their man rose,” Ferg flexes on the first verse. “I can feel the resentment every time n****s speakin’ / They congratulate you, then they let the anger sink in.” Those bars are just the setup, though, as he questions Illz’s temerity straight-up in the second verse. “How you go and kick the leader of A$AP out?” he wonders. “I keep my foot on these n****s’ neck ’til they pass out.”

Although Illz is considered one of the founding members of the Harlem-based crew, another member, ASAP Nast, denied that Ferg had been kicked out. Meanwhile, Ferg himself was seemingly unfazed by the out-of-the-blue announcement, only posting an offhand Instagram video in response. He also had a similar unbothered reaction to the lukewarm reception of “Move Ya Hips,” another Floor Seats II single which fell short of the expectations of guest rapper Nicki Minaj’s more fervent fans.

Listen to ASAP Ferg’s “Big ASAP” featuring Monica above.