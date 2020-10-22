Last month, ASAP Illz, one of ASAP Mob’s founding fathers, made the surprising announcement that ASAP Ferg was no longer apart of the group. Illz posted the announcement to his Instagram page saying, “That n**** burnt out, songs dumb trash mr anthem cant get right.” Despite Illz’s claim, ASAP Nast stepped forward and said that Ferg was still a part of the group. Until this point, Ferg’s responses to Illz’s claims came in the form of an indirect video and a pair of lines from “Big ASAP” from his Floor Seats II project. In a recent interview with Genius, the Harlem rapper opened up about the situation and refused to entertain any idea of the Mob breaking up.

“That could go without being said. You can’t kick me out of something I helped build,” Ferg said. “I brought millions and millions of dollars and fed families through my voice and my ideas … I bring equity into the brand. I mean, that’s like the carpenter. You can’t kick the carpenter out and expect for the house to have a roof.” He went on to explain that entering the Mob is a lifetime commitment and not something that can be taken away at any given point.

“I don’t think there’s no breaking up of the Mob. It’s like, once you’re in the Mob, you can’t get out,” he said. “This is blood in, blood out […] The different families, they war with each other and sh*t, because one mob member leave and then they build they own sh*t and then it becomes a thing. But you can never get out of the mob. So that’s not even a thing.”

You can watch the full interview above.