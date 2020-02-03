ASAP Mob Member J Scott Has Reportedly Died

ASAP Mob‘s DJ has reportedly died. While details are scarce regarding cause of death, it appears that Scott, who also went by ASAP Snacks, passed sometime over the weekend. Aside from performing with ASAP Mob and ASAP Rocky as their DJ, he also formed a DJ duo alongside ASAP Lou called Cozy Boys. Scott also managed artists and A&Red for the group’s label, ASAP Worldwide.

The first reports of the DJ’s passing came from members of the crew on social media, as they posted tributes to Instagram and Twitter, with other artists who knew the DJ chiming in as word spread. “IM GONE MISS U J SCIGADY,” wrote ASAP Rocky on Twitter. “WE LOVE U A$AP 4EVER. N SHOUT OUT TO THIS FLIGHT ATTENDANT FOR BEING MY RESPONSIBLE BAR TENDER FOR THE EVENING, KEEP EM COMIN !!”

ASAP Ferg called Scott “one of the healthiest guys I knew” on Instagram, but supposed “I guess God needed him.” Playboi Carti, A Trak, Kenny Beats and members of The Internet all paid their respects to the DJ, complimenting his talent and praising his friendship.

Scott’s death is the second within the crew. in 2015, the group’s founder and de facto leader ASAP Yams died due to an overdose. Since then, the group has celebrated his memory with their annual Yams Day festival. The 2020 edition passed just last month.