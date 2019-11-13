ASAP Mob has announced their 2020 date for their annual Yams Day festival celebrating the life of the mastermind behind the group’s success. Next year, the festival will take place at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 17. It’s the fest’s second year at Barclay’s after taking over — and shutting down — the arena in 2019 with Ski Mask the Slump God, Soulja Boy, and Meek Mill. Tickets for 2020 will go on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10am EST. Hopefully, security can keep the festivities fun without the unfortunate brawling of last year.

2020’s Yams Day festival will, naturally, feature a performance from ASAP Mob & Friends — the remaining artists will be announced at a later date. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the charity that Yams’ mother founded in his honor, the Always Strive and Prosper Foundation, “dedicated to providing young people and underrepresented communities with accessible and realistic education about substance use and abuse.” Yams died in 2015 from an overdose on the drug lean, or cough syrup with promethazine/​codeine and soda. Today would have been Yams’ 29th birthday.

The ASAP Foundation hosts events such as its annual Back to School Basketball Tournament, where it gives away backpacks, school supplies, and clothing for young children, a Mothers’ Day event for single mothers and mothers who have lost loved ones to substance abuse, and a Christmas Toy and Coat Drive. Previous Yams Day performers have included Kendrick Lamar, Joey Badass, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, and Tyler the Creator. Tickets for Yams Day 2020 can be purchased this Friday here.