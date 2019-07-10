Getty Image

ASAP Rocky has canceled his remaining European tour dates as a result of his arrest in Sweden, according to an announcement from Barcelona’s Sónar Festival. He was arrested for assault after he was caught on camera participating in a fight against a pair of men. According to the announcement, Rocky’s management issued a statement that he was forced to cancel all his remaining shows due to the undetermined length of his incarceration.

The statement reads:

“ASAP Rocky is being detained in a Swedish jail for an unknown period of time for acting in self-defense during an altercation that took place. Due to this unfortunate situation, he is forced to cancel his European festival and tour dates in July.”

Sónar Festival added that “despite the best efforts of Sónar and ASAP Rocky’s management to find a solution,” Rocky’s appearance at the festival was also canceled. The festival’s organizers are working to find a last-minute replacement.

ASAP Rocky’s arrest and subsequent imprisonment have sparked a wave of support from fans and fellow artists like Travis Scott and Tyler The Creator, who have called for boycotts while a petition to free Rocky has circulated online and accumulated over 300,000 signatures demanding his release.