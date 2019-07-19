Getty Image

Just when you knew the situation couldn’t get any stranger, Kanye West, the last true disruptor of culture, has gotten Donald Trump involved in ASAP Rocky’s Swedish jail drama. Trump sent a tweet this afternoon promising to come to Rocky’s rescue, using the powers of his office — and his unsecured cell phone, most likely — to advocate for Rocky’s release.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

“Just spoke to @kanyewest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” he wrote, making sure to include the dollar sign as the “S” in “ASAP.” “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

WATCH: President Trump reveals First lady Melania Trump was the one who knew about A$AP Rocky's case. The president says his African American friends have urged him to help the rapper, who is being held in a prison in Sweden. https://t.co/ZSfSRCoMTL pic.twitter.com/0GiROAY1hg — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 19, 2019

That’s right. Tax dollars and Trump’s time are going, not to resolving the concentration camp crisis or the opioid epidemic or walking back the toxic effects of The Donald’s openly racist attacks on duly elected members of Congress, but to publicity stunts to curry the favor of the hip-hop generation. Let it sink in. This is where we are now.

Rocky is, of course, currently being detained by Swedish police after a fight on the streets of Stockholm as prosecutors decide whether or not to go forward with a trial for assault. Rocky maintains that he was not the aggressor in the fight, although in the video of the fight that was posted to social media, it sure looks like he finished it. After reports that Rocky was being held in “inhumane conditions,” a public outcry led to a number of artists boycotting Sweden and a fan petition for his release, which garnered a half million signatures.