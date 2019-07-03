ASAP Rocky Has Been Arrested In Sweden For Suspected ‘Gross Assault’

Getty Image

A couple days ago, video surfaced that appears to show ASAP Rocky getting in a physical altercation with a man on the streets of Stockholm, Sweden. In the clip, Rocky appears to throw a man to the ground, then he and others seem to start hitting him. Now, Rocky and three others have been arrested in Sweden in connection with the incident, according to CBS News.

A Swedish Prosecution Office spokesman told CBS News that Rocky was arrested for suspected “gross assault,” and offered no details beyond that. The investigation is apparently still in “an initial stage,” and under Swedish law, Rocky and the other three suspects can be held for up to three days before they must appear before a judge to face formal charges.

Rocky explained his side of the story yesterday in a pair of Instagram posts. In the first, he shared a video of his crew and himself talking with the alleged victim, and wrote, “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”

He then shared another video of himself and his crew trying to prevent the situation from escalating before it got physical, and wrote, “HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US.” He also wrote in the comments, “THEY TRYNNA ARREST ME OUT HERE NOW , SMH,” and, “IM INNOCENT.”