ASAP Rocky Has Been Found Guilty In His Swedish Assault Trial

Getty Image

ASAP Rocky received the verdict in his Swedish assault trial today, and the rapper has been found guilty of assault. Rocky’s associates, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, were also found guilty of the same charge.

BBC News’ Maddy Savage reports that Rocky was given a suspended sentence (meaning he will not face any more jail time), and that he will have to pay damages to the plaintiff, Mustafa Jafari. The court said in a statement, “The assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen. The defendants are therefore sentenced to conditional sentences.” The three were ordered to pay a total of 12,500 kronor (about $1,307), and they face no prison sentence in Sweden unless they commit a similar crime in the country again. This comes after prosecutors requested that Rocky serve six months in jail.

#ASAPRocky has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages to the victim — Maddy Savage (@maddysavage) August 14, 2019

Rocky claimed his actions were in self-defense, but the court said in a statement that he and his associates were “not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defense.” The court wrote in the verdict that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground,” adding, “The artist has also thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on his arm.”

In Rocky’s first social media post since his release, he thanked his supporters, writing, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks. I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you. This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me bladi and thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support.”

Rocky also previously described Jafari’s behavior during the incident, saying in court, “He was fearless, his eyes were all weird, he came up to a big bodyguard and asked us questions he knew we couldn’t answer. He looked like he was on drugs.”