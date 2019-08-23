Getty Image

There were a lot of elements involved in ASAP Rocky’s assault trial in Sweden, but perhaps the least expected of them all was Donald Trump’s involvement. When the president caught wind of Rocky’s situation, he swooped in and tried to help out, going as far as to call Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven to talk about it. Whether or not Trump’s influence had any impact on the case, Rocky has been back in the US for a while now, and the White House is apparently peeved that Rocky hasn’t thanked them yet.

That’s according to a lengthy new report from Yahoo! News. The piece reveals that Hassan Muhammad, a self-described entertainment industry “fixer,” contacted Ohio pastor and Trump surrogate Darrell Scott, and Kareem Lanier, co-chairman of the Urban Revitalization Coalition, to help Rocky. The two are apparently often seen at White House events focused on addressing African-American issues. Before contacting anybody at the White House, Scott and Lanier spoke with Rocky’s manager John Ehmann, and Scott says he told Ehmann, “The White House didn’t ask for anything. There were no conditions attached, but my condition and Kareem’s condition was that all I’m asking for you guys to do is say thank you,”

Lanier also said that at one point, he “snapped” at Rocky’s attorney Damien Granderson because he was too “nonchalant” about Trump’s support, saying, “I was like, man, you ungrateful motherf*ckers, you. I can’t believe you… We didn’t ask you guys for nothing other than for you guys to be grateful. We just want you guys to be appreciative and say thank you.”

The report has a lot more interesting details beyond that, so read the whole thing here.