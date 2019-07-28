Getty Image

President Trump isn’t the only one speaking out against ASAP Rocky’s detainment in Sweden. A fan of the rapper went to some extremes to push for the rapper’s freedom. A woman upset about the Rocky’s jail time went to the Swedish embassy in Washington D.C. and threatened to blow the complex up in his name.

Rebecca Kanter caused quite a scene at the Swedish embassy last Tuesday. Kanter stormed into the building and threatened to “blow this motherf*cker up.” Kanter then began kicking furniture and screaming obscenities at the staff. She reportedly threw liquid out of a Coca Cola bottle then left before authorities could arrive on the scene. Secret Service members issued and affidavit that cautioned staff to “be on the lookout.”

Kanter didn’t stop there. The following afternoon, Kanter showed up at the House of Sweden on the embassy grounds. She began “cursing and screaming” at the staff and a tour of students and “making statements” about Rocky, according to a report by NBC News 4. Kanter kicked over a teepee on display and a coffee table in the lobby. Security guards urged Kanter to leave, but she sat down and said, “Call the police, I’m not leaving.” Secret Service members showed up on the scene and arrested her.

In the following days, Kanter made several posts on social media explaining her actions were in the name of Rocky’s freedom. “Why isn’t it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the World Bank, that I vandalized the IMF … why aren’t I getting press for ASAP.”