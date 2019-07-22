Getty Image

ASAP Rocky is still being held in Swedish prison two-and-a-half weeks after a fight took place on the streets of Stockholm. According to Rocky, the fight started when a man continuously followed his crew, despite being asked countless times to leave them alone. The man also smashed a pair of headphones on ASAP’s security’s head, reportedly leaving a gash. The man was jumped by Rocky and his crew but Rocky claimed the man was the one who started it. The man will reportedly be let off the hook for allegedly starting the fight.

According to a report by TMZ, the man who taunted Rocky and his crew will not be prosecuted for any crimes. The report states prosecutors believe the man was acting in self-defense after being pushed and lifted at the neck. Though the initial video does not show Rocky’s crew getting physical with the man before the brawl, prosecutors have come to the conclusion that the man shouldn’t face charges.

ASAP Rocky’s security guard, the person the man was allegedly acting in self-defense against, has already been let go by Swedish authorities. Rocky remains behind bars until formal charges are read, which is expected to be this Thursday.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

President Trump has involved himself in the situation as well. Trump spoke to the Prime Minister of Sweden and stated he is willing to personally vouch for Rocky’s bail. The Swedish Prime Minister replied that Trump’s involvement will not sway the results of the case. “I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent,” he said. “In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.”