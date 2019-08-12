ASAP Rocky Calls His Detainment A ‘Humbling’ Experience In His First Performance Since Being Released

ASAP Rocky gave his first performance since his Swedish imprisonment at Real Street Fest in Anaheim Sunday night, calling his detainment a “scary and humbling experience” and thanking fans for sending their support. The Harlem rapper was joined by LA native Tyler The Creator and a mob of masked backup dancers in his return, which drew a huge reaction from the crowd and one of Rocky’s most energetic performances ever.

Not even technical difficulties could dampen the exuberant spirit hovering over the proceedings as Rocky first appeared in silhouette behind a giant drape, which was clearly supposed to drop down at the beginning of his second song to reveal the masked Rocky flanked by his fleet of crash test dummy dancers. Unfortunately, one corner got stuck, leaving Rocky and his crew to jump over the still hanging curtain as stagehands worked to sort it out mid-set.

Philip Cosores

Later, Tyler appeared dressed in full-on golf dad attire to rip through a raucous performance of “Who Dat Boy?” from his album Flower Boy alongside Rocky, then “Earfquake” from his latest project, Igor. ASAP Ferg also jumped out to perform with Rocky as the crew celebrated his recent release and what may actually be one of Rocky’s last shows for the next six months. He returns to Sweden on August 14 for the reading of the verdict in his assault case, in which prosecutors are pursuing six months of jail time for Rocky’s role in a recent brawl on the streets of Stockholm.

Check out photos and videos from Rocky’s electrifying Real Street Fest set below.

