ASAP Rocky has been teasing music from his upcoming fourth album, rumored to be titled All Smiles, for the better part of two years, but he’s been fairly tight-lipped about what, and who, will be on it. But during a recent interview with GQ, the Harlem rapper shared one person fans can expect to hear on the album.

That person is The Smiths’ legendary/notorious lead vocalist Morrissey, who is these days as known for his beloved music as he is for his controversial statements. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” Rocky said about the singer. The two have spent the last year working remotely on the album, which Rocky described as a “ghetto love tale” and “way more mature” than his previous projects. The rapper previously spoke about his desire to work with Morrissey during a 2019 sit-down with Peter Rosenberg.

“I might have to f*ck with Morrissey on some Smiths sh*t,” Rocky said at the time. “Make some emo, real, retro-infusion, motherf*ckin’ 2018 sh*t, man.” Rocky also confirmed that he’s at least talked to Rihanna — who he declared as the “love of my life” — about the album, which he said is 90% complete. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of.”

