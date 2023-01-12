ASAP Rocky confirmed last month that Don’t Be Dumb, his highly anticipated forthcoming album, is finished. But when you’re around Rocky, don’t be tired. On Tuesday, January 10, Roc Nation’s Jay Brown learned that the hard way.

Per TMZ, Rocky and Rihanna were dining in Santa Monica after attending the 2023 Golden Globes, where Rihanna had been nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category for “Lift Me Up.”

“Rocky got the heads up Roc Nation exec Jay Brown was snoozing in the car,” TMZ relayed, “a magic moment for professional and amateur photogs like Rocky. Jay was out cold and at a point, Rocky decided enough was enough, so he waived off the cameras and knocked on the hood, which served as a wake-up call.”

ASAP Rocky caught Rihanna’s manager trying to sneak in a couple of winks as they chowed down on a post-Golden Globes dinner … so he whipped out his phone to clown the dude! https://t.co/1GSV7rL7vV — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2023

During the Golden Globes, host Jerrod Carmichael made Rihanna the center of attention, which, let’s be real, she’s immediately the center of attention the moment she walks into any room. “Take all the time you want on that album, girl,” Carmichael said. “Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”

Jerrod Carmichael tells Rihanna she can take as long as she wants with new music at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Gsl6HjLpEs — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

In early November, in contrast to Rocky, Rihanna pumped the brakes on the assumption that her first album since 2016’s Anti would follow her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

“Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing, do you hear that, fans?” she told The Associated Press at the time.

With Super Bowl LVII exactly one month away, Rihanna is likely knee-deep in intense preparation. Not to mention, she and Rocky are busy parenting their infant son. She probably wishes she could take a page from Brown’s book and just sleep.