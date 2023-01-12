ASAP Rocky Rihanna Golden Globes 2023
ASAP Rocky Was Beyond Delighted To Catch Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping In The Car After The Golden Globes

ASAP Rocky confirmed last month that Don’t Be Dumb, his highly anticipated forthcoming album, is finished. But when you’re around Rocky, don’t be tired. On Tuesday, January 10, Roc Nation’s Jay Brown learned that the hard way.

Per TMZ, Rocky and Rihanna were dining in Santa Monica after attending the 2023 Golden Globes, where Rihanna had been nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category for “Lift Me Up.”

“Rocky got the heads up Roc Nation exec Jay Brown was snoozing in the car,” TMZ relayed, “a magic moment for professional and amateur photogs like Rocky. Jay was out cold and at a point, Rocky decided enough was enough, so he waived off the cameras and knocked on the hood, which served as a wake-up call.”

During the Golden Globes, host Jerrod Carmichael made Rihanna the center of attention, which, let’s be real, she’s immediately the center of attention the moment she walks into any room. “Take all the time you want on that album, girl,” Carmichael said. “Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”

In early November, in contrast to Rocky, Rihanna pumped the brakes on the assumption that her first album since 2016’s Anti would follow her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

“Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing, do you hear that, fans?” she told The Associated Press at the time.

With Super Bowl LVII exactly one month away, Rihanna is likely knee-deep in intense preparation. Not to mention, she and Rocky are busy parenting their infant son. She probably wishes she could take a page from Brown’s book and just sleep.

