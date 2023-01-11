At the 2023 Golden Globes last night (January 10), Rihanna’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up” didn’t take home the award for Best Original Song, Motion Picture. She still stole the show, though, by getting multiple shout-outs during the broadcast. That included one from host Jerrod Carmichael, who cracked a joke that Rihanna fans are probably wishing he hadn’t.

Addressing Rihanna between awards, Carmichael said, “You know what? Honestly, only because I see Rihanna is here, and I’m gonna say… I’m gonna say something very controversial that… I will actually get in trouble for this: Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl. Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!”

As Carmichael got to the part about his comment being “controversial,” Rihanna smiled as she waited for the punchline. When that dropped, she gave a laugh and a clap, putting her hands on her face and saying something to the people around her.

Jerrod Carmichael tells Rihanna she can take as long as she wants with new music at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Gsl6HjLpEs — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

Rihanna Meet & Greet interrupted by a Golden Globes award show, weird but whatever pic.twitter.com/47bzeHCbQB — ola (@vantefenty) January 11, 2023

As for those fools on the internet, they don’t seem to feel the same as Carmichael. One Rihanna fan wrote, “Who this [clown] Jerrod Carmicheal calling a fool? Talking bout ‘don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing.’ Rihanna owes us that album and we need it ASAP!” Even the Golden Globes themselves got in on the moment, tweeting, “Jerrod Carmichael may want you to take your time but we’d like that album ASAP.”

Who this 🤡 Jerrod Carmicheal calling a fool? Talking bout “don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing.” Rihanna owes us that album and we need it ASAP! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/J7fqQtfZ0h — RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) January 11, 2023

Jerrod Carmichael may want you to take your time but we'd like that album ASAP 👀 @rihanna #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KGm2uuIoUU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Find the full list of 2023 Golden Globe winners here and check out some more reactions to Carmichael’s Rihanna joke below.

Rihanna fans when they catch Jerrod Carmichael in the streets pic.twitter.com/7a2IPZvS2t https://t.co/42HMi92rSD — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) January 11, 2023

Jerrod Carmichael telling Rihanna to take her time with the album and then calling ana de armas role in Blonde incredible…. Yeah this is gonna have to be his last year jk #GoldenGlobes — errrrrry. 👑💚💫 (@MissErryyy) January 11, 2023

Not Jerrod calling Rihanna out on taking forever to make an album 😭 #GoldenGlobes — Desiree Middlebrook (@desiwiththewine) January 11, 2023

NO JERROD WE NEED THE RIHANNA ALBUM 😭 — Noah Jay (woah!) (@ndjay1) January 11, 2023