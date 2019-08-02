Getty Image

ASAP Rocky is in the midst of an assault trial in Sweden, and he could face a sentence of up to two years. Now it appears that if he is convicted, it likely won’t be for that long: The prosecution is seeking a six-month jail sentence for ASAP Rocky, and possibly up to ten months, according to BBC News’ Maddy Savage and USA Today international correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard.

This request came as part of the prosecution’s closing arguments today, during which they said that evidence suggests glass bottles were used during the altercation with Mustafa Jafari and another man, and that the situation continued to get physical after witnesses stopped filming. The prosecution was also skeptical that Rocky was scared by the situation, adding that Rocky’s bodyguard should have known how to contact the police, and that they could have asked from help from customers in a nearby restaurant.

They also said Rocky and his crew had “every possibility” to remove themselves from the situation, and that they did not need to use “self-defense” as they claimed. The prosecution concluded that Rocky and his crew were not in an emergency situation and had time to decide how to handle themselves, and that they should be convicted due to the “excess” of force used against Jafari.

TMZ also reports that Donald Trump again tried to help ASAP Rocky, by “demanding that Rocky and the others from his crew in custody be released to a hotel.” The president reportedly sent a letter to prosecutors making the demand, which was rejected. A spokesperson for the prosecution also said that no country has ever made this sort of request before.

This follows Rocky’s testimony from yesterday, during which he described Jafari, “He was fearless, his eyes were all weird, he came up to a big bodyguard and asked us questions he knew we couldn’t answer. He looked like he was on drugs.”