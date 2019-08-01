Getty Image

Today is the second day of ASAP Rocky’s assault trial in Sweden, and this morning, he has taken the stand, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

ASAP Rocky in court, in drawing form, day two. He's in green again. pic.twitter.com/J6fQ6dbpcR — Alex Marshall (@alexmarshall81) August 1, 2019

On the stand, Rocky reportedly shared his account of what happened. British reporter Maddy Savage says that Rocky said he wanted to explore Stockholm while in Sweden for a concert, and while he was trying to download an app on his phone to rent an electric scooter, Rocky’s accuser, Mustafa Jafari, and another man approached his security guard. The two walked away, but soon came back. USA Today international correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard reports that Rocky said that after that, “Next thing I know, my security guard was lifting one of them [Jafari]” by his neck or collar bone.

He's told the court he was in Sweden for a gig and they wanted to take a walk around to see Stockholm. His group was planning to take electric scooters back to their hotel just ahead of the fight. — Maddy Savage (@maddysavage) August 1, 2019

They were outside Max to try and get the app to hire electric scooters. He sat down on a bench and then 2 men approached his security guard. — Maddy Savage (@maddysavage) August 1, 2019

The men walked away and then "moments later they came back" and started to talk more to the security guard #ASAPRocky tells the court. The guard asked them to move away, and pushed them away. — Maddy Savage (@maddysavage) August 1, 2019