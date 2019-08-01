ASAP Rocky Testifies That He Was Terrified Of His Accuser: ‘His Eyes Were All Weird…He Looked Like He Was On Drugs’

Music News Editor
08.01.19

Getty Image

Today is the second day of ASAP Rocky’s assault trial in Sweden, and this morning, he has taken the stand, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

On the stand, Rocky reportedly shared his account of what happened. British reporter Maddy Savage says that Rocky said he wanted to explore Stockholm while in Sweden for a concert, and while he was trying to download an app on his phone to rent an electric scooter, Rocky’s accuser, Mustafa Jafari, and another man approached his security guard. The two walked away, but soon came back. USA Today international correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard reports that Rocky said that after that, “Next thing I know, my security guard was lifting one of them [Jafari]” by his neck or collar bone.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ASAP Rocky
TAGSASAP ROCKY
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP