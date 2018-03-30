Alysse Gafkjen

It’s an open secret that much of the best rock music of the last decade has come out of Nashville. No, that’s not a reference to the Black Keys, who call Music City home. Instead, think of slugging Jason Aldean songs like “Texas Was You,” crash-and-burn onslaughts like Brantley Gilbert’s “Kick It In The Sticks” and Rodney Atkins’ “Take A Back Road,” or Springsteen-fetishizing releases from Eric Church and Kip Moore.

Rock has long ceded its place in the commercial mainstream, but these Music Row creations still sell millions of units — and reach an even bigger audience over the airwaves — while containing blatant, slam-you-on-the-head references to Guns N’ Roses and Bob Seger. Presumably, this is why Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and the Eagles’ Don Henley, knowing a good thing when they see one, both headed to Nashville to make albums in recent years.

Music Row’s rocker club is, like most rocker clubs, macho and male-dominated, so Ashley McBryde’s debut album, Girl Going Nowhere — even the title suggests a punk-ish sneer — is a welcome addition. It’s a schizophrenic album at times. One corner is devoted to patient country ballads that elevate tiny towns in Georgia or chart romantic dependency. The rest of the tracks are coated in bashing, jukebox-ready riffs: You could cue up “Radioland” after Bruce Springsteen’s “Radio Nowhere” and “The Jacket” after Tom Petty’s “Learning To Fly,” while the first verse of “LeRoy” is the second coming of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama.”

It’s not surprising that McBryde took this route. After all, she is managed by John Peets, who also happens to manage Church, the Brothers Osborne — who pushed even further into southern-rock worship with their recent six-minute-plus “Shoot Me Up” — and the Black Keys. Girl Going Nowhere is produced by Jay Joyce, a former rocker fond of warts-and-all single takes who prides himself on being Nashville’s fish out of water. McBryde is signed to Warner Music Nashville, which seems interested in various gradations of Nashville rock: One labelmate is Aubrie Sellers, who earned attention by calling her music “garage country,” another is Brandy Clark, whose 2016 single “Girl Next Door” presaged McBryde’s new collection.