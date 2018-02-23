Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ashley Monroe is one of modern country’s unsung heroes. Yes, she’s been steadily releasing some of the best smoky countrypolitan this side of ’60s era she favors, and while she’s caught the eye of Nashville stalwarts like Dave Cobb, who has opted to produce her new album, Monroe is poised to break out into the proper mainstream. On her new album, Sparrow, which she recorded with Cobb at the infamous RCA Studio A in Nashville, she opens up more than ever before. Her 2015 album The Blade earned Monroe a Grammy nod, and perhaps that outside recognition helped her get in touch with another, more intimate side for this new record.

The lead single, “Hands On You” is a barn-burning, lusty remembrance of a night that didn’t quite end in consummation of desire, and the waves of regret that can accompany not acting on impulse. Of course, there are plenty of country ballads about regreting carnal action, so tipping that style on its head is just another example of how Monroe loves to take a classic country trope and make it her own. Watch the video for the sultry track above and look for Sparrow out this April on Warner Music Nashville.

Sparrow is out 4/20 via Warner Music Nashville.