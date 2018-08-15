Ashley Monroe Plays Mother Earth In The New ‘Wild Love’ Music Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Country singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe has released the official music video for her song “Wild Love.” The latest single from her album, Sparrow, out earlier this year, “Wild Love” is all slinky strings and easy bass, a spotlight for Monroe’s powerful voice and poetic lyricism.

The video for “Wild Love,” directed by Jaclyn Edmonson, is awash in sunlight and foliage. Monroe plays Mother Earth as she strums her guitar on an armchair in the woods and dances among the leaves. Monroe is also a new mother herself — in press materials, the singer said that she hoped the visuals for the music video captured the beauty of this time in her life: “There’s such a freedom that comes with being comfortable with who you are, and that’s when you’re at your sexiest and most beautiful. I wanted the ‘Wild Love’ video to capture that sense of peace that comes with letting go and feeling good about who you are.”

The singer-songwriter celebrated the video’s release with an intimate acoustic performance and Q&A with Peter Cooper of the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. The event was live-streamed on Monroe’s YouTube channel yesterday, but you can catch up with Monroe’s performance and Q&A below, and watch the video for “Wild Love” above.