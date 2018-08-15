Ashley Monroe Plays Mother Earth In The New ‘Wild Love’ Music Video

08.15.18 1 hour ago

Country singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe has released the official music video for her song “Wild Love.” The latest single from her album, Sparrow, out earlier this year, “Wild Love” is all slinky strings and easy bass, a spotlight for Monroe’s powerful voice and poetic lyricism.

The video for “Wild Love,” directed by Jaclyn Edmonson, is awash in sunlight and foliage. Monroe plays Mother Earth as she strums her guitar on an armchair in the woods and dances among the leaves. Monroe is also a new mother herself — in press materials, the singer said that she hoped the visuals for the music video captured the beauty of this time in her life: “There’s such a freedom that comes with being comfortable with who you are, and that’s when you’re at your sexiest and most beautiful. I wanted the ‘Wild Love’ video to capture that sense of peace that comes with letting go and feeling good about who you are.”

The singer-songwriter celebrated the video’s release with an intimate acoustic performance and Q&A with Peter Cooper of the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. The event was live-streamed on Monroe’s YouTube channel yesterday, but you can catch up with Monroe’s performance and Q&A below, and watch the video for “Wild Love” above.

Around The Web

TAGSAshley MonroeJaclyn EdmonsonSparrowWild Love

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP