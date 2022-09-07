For various reasons, Kanye West is currently feuding with Adidas. Azealia Banks has some thoughts on this and they’re not favorable towards West.

In a series of Instagram Story posts shared last night, Banks says she’s “kind of nauseated by all this name dropping” and accused West of being a culture vulture, writing, “u dead ass stole ur whole interest in fashion from Dee & Ricky. U tried stealing death grips sound and failed miserably… U brought a stolen render of an airplane to the Oval Office. Crackheads had leather jogging pants in 1981. If everyone can just *steal* ur sh*t Maybe it’s time to realize you don’t really HAVE anything. Addidas wasn’t going to make u billionaire and not keep rights to the name of the shoe. Just be realistic and stop trying to paint the white people you traded out plenty of black investors for — for your obsession with white approval.”

She then addressed West’s wealth, continuing:

“Real rich people want no one to know they have money. They’re not interested in fame or celebrity. You’re gonna f*ck around and lose it all again. And let me guess, blame that on racism too? Everytime u wanna brag about being the richest black man in other black mens faces, remember they you will never be the richest MAN , because ur still black [crying laughing emoji]. For every Kanye billionaire west there are 30 richer white billionaires who made their fortunes designing the traps u walk right into.”

Banks also attests that Ye has treated Teyana Taylor poorly, writing, “Please Stop riding white dick and use the same power u used to get that white girl Lana an h&m campaign on Teyana and make her a wealthy black woman? Teyana was ur little boo for a second and she was 19. You made ALOT of promises to that girl but all you’ve done is think I care about ‘fade’ a beat u sent me in 2012 that I told u fierce was better than. When you can be open to urself about how u f*cked teyana over via contract just because Kim was jealous. You will realize that you’ve been so busy criticizing women and STEALING ART FROM EVERYONE, bullying your own daughter… That u deserve to be stolen from.”

In another Story shared hours later, she added, “Rap dudes will always band together in stupidity. As if anyone in the world will boycott adidas because group of men who can’t stop calling themselves ’n****s’ say so. No one boycotted RZA for letting a white dude spit on me, you all actually boycotted me for being a victim! Lol Black women should never stand in solidarity with men who go out of their ways to disrespect black women. If anything it’s great they want to boycott… adidas should replace Kanye with a black female designer. The fact this n**** whines SO much like a damn wet cat is enough to deem all Kanye west fashion projects f*cking lame. Who wants to dress like a crybaby who hasn’t had a hot song in over ten years?”

Find Banks’ posts below.

