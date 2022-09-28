Azealia Banks has taken to her Instagram Story to weigh in on the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, which has only exacerbated since the new drama featuring rising rapper Akbar V. In her typical fashion, Banks didn’t hold back on her criticisms, especially regarding the way Minaj has “relied on tokenism and sabotaging other black female rappers behind the scenes.”

Read her full post below.

“Nicki is so obsessed with cardi it’s only making me like cardi more. Like I’m perched for C2…

Nicki is giving twenty levels of peasy black girl with the burnt perm who is jealous of the Spanish girl that just moved down the block.

Anyone who grew up in the hood knows this type of social phenomenon all too well

1st off – cardi is not ugly, and even if she was her actual energy that she emits is 10x more light and positive than whatever this b*tch is giving off.

It’s giving me – sis needs a Dr.Sebi cleanse. All them mucus forming foods (i cant believe anyone still eats crisco in 2022) will REALLY have you pressed.

When you see the Dominicans put that random slice of avocado next to everything that’s what it’s giving — NUTRIENT.

Ain’t you trini sis? Where are your chickpea doubles?

Nicki needs a strawberry nutriment TWO ducolax a f*cking nap

The energy is giving : constipation, regret, low-self-esteem, hood food, grease, drop-top chicken box…

Like highkey these white girls stick the f*ck together… OKAY.

They’re trying to make sure they stay rich and dominate and make the space prime for their daughters, even if they cannot stand one another in real life these white girls really protect their space in pop-culture hard.

A smart Nicki would have done the cardi, doja, Megan collabs smiled in their faces while safaree worked on her album in the background then came through and dominated.

Without showing the world how desperately you’ve relied on tokenism and sabotaging other black female rappers behind the scenes

Like it was an eassssssssy plan but no…

We wanna feed the baby chicken bones Defend white girls in blackface And give sex offender puss

Oy vey.”