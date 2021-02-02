Azealia Banks graces headlines every once and a while after making offensive and controversial remarks about her music industry contemporaries. The last we heard from Banks, however, she had pulled her dead cat out of the ground and boiled it on the stove in an extremely disturbing video. But now, Banks is back to her usual routine of taking aim at fellow musicians. This time, Megan Thee Stallion, FKA Twigs, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are the targets of her rant.

Taking to her Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning, the rapper began by discrediting Megan’s claims about getting shot by Tory Lanez last summer. Though Megan has shared graphic photos of her injuries and is currently seeking legal action against Lanez, Banks slammed the rapper as using her story as a way to “virtue signal.”

Next, Banks made some disparaging comments about FKA Twigs recently opening up about being in an abusive relationship with Shia LaBeouf. Banks labeled the singer’s story as “weak,” even though LaBeouf confirmed his abusive actions and apologized to the women he’s hurt.

Finally, Banks made the belittling claim that women in the music industry opening up about their past trauma is just a marketing method.

