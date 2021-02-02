Getty Image
Music

Azealia Banks Discredits Megan Thee Stallion’s Claims About Being Shot By Tory Lanez

Contributing Writer

Azealia Banks graces headlines every once and a while after making offensive and controversial remarks about her music industry contemporaries. The last we heard from Banks, however, she had pulled her dead cat out of the ground and boiled it on the stove in an extremely disturbing video. But now, Banks is back to her usual routine of taking aim at fellow musicians. This time, Megan Thee Stallion, FKA Twigs, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are the targets of her rant.

Taking to her Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning, the rapper began by discrediting Megan’s claims about getting shot by Tory Lanez last summer. Though Megan has shared graphic photos of her injuries and is currently seeking legal action against Lanez, Banks slammed the rapper as using her story as a way to “virtue signal.”

Instagram

Next, Banks made some disparaging comments about FKA Twigs recently opening up about being in an abusive relationship with Shia LaBeouf. Banks labeled the singer’s story as “weak,” even though LaBeouf confirmed his abusive actions and apologized to the women he’s hurt.

Instagram

Finally, Banks made the belittling claim that women in the music industry opening up about their past trauma is just a marketing method.

Instagram

Read snippets of Banks’ Instagram rant above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×